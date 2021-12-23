Does value investing hold relevance in the current investment scenario?

Owing to lower confidence in forecasts and magnified risks, typical value investors avoid peeping too far out into future. Let us consider another company Y for which VI’s forecasts and assumptions are exactly like those for C except for some. Y has an explicit forecast period of 10 years (vs six years for C), revenue growth of 22% for first six years (vs 37% for C) and 19% for the explicit period of 10 years, and terminal growth rate of 4% (versus 2% for C). The DCF derived fair value of Y turns out to be almost same as that of A. For Y, the P/E multiple based on earnings estimate for 2023 works out to 18x. For a typical value investor, the Y stock may not make the cut. It is projected to have an elevated revenue growth profile for an extended period—something that value investors are not comfortable with. Risks are heightened further since the summation of first six years cash flows represents just about 22% of the market capitalization (vs ~ 40% for C stock). Thus, with behavioural traits like risk mitigation and less reliance on long-term forecasts, and aided by tools like DCF model. VI avoids investing in Y.

