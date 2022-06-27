Does value investing make sense amid rising interest rates?3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:45 PM IST
- Experts say that there is a strong case for value investing now, but one cannot depend only on this strategy
Listen to this article
Growth stocks are typically in demand when interest rates fall. This has been evident over the past two years. During periods of low interest rates, there is often a flow of capital to companies that have good potential for growth, implying that investors are willing to pay a higher premium for the future growth of such companies.