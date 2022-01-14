Does withdrawing KVP amount after 30 months attract penalty?

Kisan vikas patra (KVP) doubles your investment amount in 124 months. However, it gives an option to withdraw the money earlier but not before 30 months. After the completion of 30 months lock in period, if the investor wishes to withdraw, can do so and subject to when it is withdrawn, the withdrawal amount is determined for e.g., if you wish to redeem immediately after completion of 30 months but before 36 months then the amount repaid is ₹1,154 on every ₹1,000 of investment. Likewise, the amount to be repaid will be determined by the period you have held the investment. So, if you want to withdraw after completion of 5 years then the amount to be repaid for invested amount of ₹1,000 will be ₹1,332. The interest earned on the KVP is fully taxable as per your marginal rate of tax.