Does your credit card include luggage insurance? Find out here

Travel credit cards come in handy if you are a frequent traveller, as they are specifically designed to provide additional rewards and insurance while travelling. One of the major aspects of travelling is luggage. There might be a case when your luggage gets displaced or stolen. This might be an unfortunate incident. However, luggage insurance offered by credit cards may allow you to get some compensation.
Trip cancellation or interruption: If your credit card includes trip cancellation or interruption insurance, you might get coverage on lost or delayed luggage as a part of overall coverage.
Lost luggage: If your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged after check-in during a flight, your credit card will cover the loss. However, you must buy flight tickets through a credit card to get this coverage.
Delayed luggage: When your checked-in luggage gets delayed by 6 to 12 hours, your credit card will cover costs for emergency and essential items.
If you want to know if your credit card offers luggage insurance, you must check the terms and conditions of the credit card at the bank’s website or call customer service.
3. Documents: Keep your essential documents, such as flight tickets, baggage claim receipts, boarding passes, etc., to claim coverage for lost, damaged, or delayed luggage.
4. Coverage: Every card has different limits on covering lost or delayed luggage. Make sure to read the guidelines of your credit card to fully utilise its benefits.
5. Claim: Before travelling, know the claim process for lost luggage, as it may differ from bank to bank. Doing this will help you get reimbursement on time without any confusion.
In conclusion, you might lose your luggage unexpectedly. In such a case, luggage insurance can help you recover the losses. Various credit cards offer such insurance as a part of travel insurance. You should make sure to know about the process and conditions for claiming luggage insurance to utilise your credit card fully.
