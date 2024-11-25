Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Does your credit card include luggage insurance? Find out here

Travel credit cards provide rewards and luggage insurance for frequent travelers. Coverage includes trip cancellation, lost luggage, and delayed luggage. It's essential to check your credit card's terms to understand the luggage insurance process and conditions for claims.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Some credit cards offer luggage insurance.
Some credit cards offer luggage insurance.(Bloomberg)

Travel credit cards come in handy if you are a frequent traveller, as they are specifically designed to provide additional rewards and insurance while travelling. One of the major aspects of travelling is luggage. There might be a case when your luggage gets displaced or stolen. This might be an unfortunate incident. However, luggage insurance offered by credit cards may allow you to get some compensation.

Different types of luggage insurance on credit cards

Trip cancellation or interruption: If your credit card includes trip cancellation or interruption insurance, you might get coverage on lost or delayed luggage as a part of overall coverage.

Lost luggage: If your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged after check-in during a flight, your credit card will cover the loss. However, you must buy flight tickets through a credit card to get this coverage.

Delayed luggage: When your checked-in luggage gets delayed by 6 to 12 hours, your credit card will cover costs for emergency and essential items.

If you want to know if your credit card offers luggage insurance, you must check the terms and conditions of the credit card at the bank’s website or call customer service.

Critical points to know

  1. Type of baggage: Your credit card might not reimburse you for lost or damaged luggage in certain cases, such as negligence or prohibited check-in items.
  2. Validity: You will be eligible for luggage insurance only if you pay for your flight tickets using a credit card.

3. Documents: Keep your essential documents, such as flight tickets, baggage claim receipts, boarding passes, etc., to claim coverage for lost, damaged, or delayed luggage.

4. Coverage: Every card has different limits on covering lost or delayed luggage. Make sure to read the guidelines of your credit card to fully utilise its benefits.

5. Claim: Before travelling, know the claim process for lost luggage, as it may differ from bank to bank. Doing this will help you get reimbursement on time without any confusion.

Few credit cards that offer luggage insurance 

  1. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black: This card offers travel insurance, including luggage insurance, against loss, theft, or damage to your items.
  2. HDFC Infinia Credit Card: This card offers luggage insurance against baggage delay or loss. It will reimburse the cost of essential goods if the luggage is delayed beyond 6 hours.
  3. SBI Card Elite: This card provides lost and delayed luggage coverage as a part of its travel insurance.
  4. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: This card covers luggage for lost and damaged goods and reimburses essential goods in case of delay.
  5. ICICI Bank Coral/Platinum Travel Credit Card: This card provides luggage insurance on lost, damaged and delayed goods.

In conclusion, you might lose your luggage unexpectedly. In such a case, luggage insurance can help you recover the losses. Various credit cards offer such insurance as a part of travel insurance. You should make sure to know about the process and conditions for claiming luggage insurance to utilise your credit card fully.

25 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Does your credit card include luggage insurance? Find out here
