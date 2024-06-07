Does your family know about your financial investments?
In Episode 2 of Mint Money Shots, Neil Borate talks about how to transfer units
We all like to save for a rainy day. Financial investments are made to provide for life goals — you could be investing to fund your children’s education, for retirement, or to meet other short-term goals like buying a home, etc. They are also made to secure your loved ones in case something were to happen to you. Whatever the reason, most families have a robust savings plan in place. But in how many families do the primary caregivers keep the other members informed about the investments they make?