Does your family know about your investments?
Neil Borate in Mint’s new show explains why adding nominees is so important
Financial investments are often planned around life goals — you could be investing to fund your children’s education, for retirement, or to meet other short-term goals like buying a home, etc. They are also made to secure your loved ones, in case something were to happen to you. But, very often primary caregivers end up not informing other family members about the investments they make. In our new video series ‘Money Shots’, Neil Borate, Deputy Editor at Mint explains why adding nominees to investments is key, and how to go about it.