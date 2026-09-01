Does your foreign passport take away inherited agricultural land in India? Here’s what NRIs need to know

Taking foreign citizenship can transform someone’s financial identity overnight. Does foreign citizenship block inherited agricultural land? Read on to find out.
Inheritance in India can arise through birth. It can also arise from a testamentary document, such as a will. Therefore, changing citizenship does not automatically remove somebody’s inheritance rights.
Foreign citizens classified as non-resident Indians (NRIs) can inherit agricultural land. They may inherit from a resident Indian or another NRI. However, the previous owner must have acquired the agricultural land legally.
However, selling that property comes with important restrictions. An NRI cannot sell agricultural land to another NRI. Such land also cannot be sold to an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or a foreign national.
Taking foreign citizenship does not automatically remove inheritance rights in India. However, the person’s legal classification changes after surrendering Indian citizenship.
An NRI is an Indian citizen living outside India. A foreign citizen cannot be classified as an NRI under FEMA. The person may instead qualify as an OCI or another foreign national category.
NRIs and OCIs can inherit agricultural land in India. They may inherit it from an Indian resident. They may also inherit from someone who lawfully acquired the property.
Inheritance may arise through legal succession or a valid will. However, inheriting land does not provide unrestricted transfer rights.
An NRI or OCI can transfer agricultural land only to an eligible Indian resident. Transfers to another NRI or OCI are not permitted under the general rules. Other restrictions may also apply to particular foreign nationals.
Investment records may require fresh KYC following changes in residential or citizenship status. Bank, demat and mutual fund details should reflect the correct legal status.
Aadhaar requirements differ for NRIs and foreign citizens. An NRI still holds Indian citizenship and a valid Indian passport. Foreign citizens generally follow the rules applicable to resident foreign nationals.
People of Indian origin may apply for an OCI card if eligible. OCI status provides specified benefits but does not restore Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders also face restrictions concerning agricultural land.
Foreign citizenship may preserve inheritance rights. However, holding and transferring inherited agricultural land remain governed by the applicable legal status.
The RBI’s official definition says, “A ‘Non-resident Indian’ (NRI) is a person resident outside India who is a citizen of India.”
A PIO is a foreign citizen living outside India, excluding countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. They must have an Indian citizenship history, roots in former Indian territory, qualifying Indian ancestry, or an eligible Indian spouse. The definition also covers overseas-resident OCI cardholders.
Pakistani individuals, Pakistani-owned entities and Bangladeshi-owned entities need RBI approval for Indian accounts. Bangladeshi citizens may open NRO accounts with valid visas and residence permits.
Eligible minority-community citizens holding, or seeking, long-term visas may open one NRO account, subject to reporting requirements.
However, residents from Nepal and Bhutan can open Indian rupee accounts if they have an authorised dealer in India.
OCI registration is available to foreign adults who were Indian citizens, qualified for Indian citizenship in 1950, belonged to territories that later joined India, or descend from such people.
Eligible minors include their children and children with one Indian parent. Foreign spouses qualify after two years of registered marriage and security clearance. Certain Pakistani, Bangladeshi, or notified-country ancestry prevents eligibility for OCI registration.
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