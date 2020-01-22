Over 440 cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China and according to news reports, the death toll has now risen to at least nine in the country. The virus also spread to western parts of United States, causing panic and fear of a possible pandemic. India is under alert mode too with several airports screening passengers for coronavirus.

While there are no reports of anyone being infected by the virus in India yet, it’s important to know whether such a condition would be covered by your health insurance policy or not. Note that since coronavirus is not a pre-existing illness or condition and can infect you without prior warning, your health insurance policy should cover the condition in case you’re hospitalized.

“If you’re infected by any virus and are hospitalized, it will be covered under your health insurance policy because it’s not a pre-existing condition. All pre and post hospitalization costs are covered too," said Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance Broker Ltd. “Even earlier, conditions such as H1N1 and Ebola have been covered by health insurers."

Coronavirus infection is similar to a common cold and typically affects the upper respiratory tract. Symptoms include sore throat, mild headache and fever, cough and cold. The fever can last over two days. If the infection is severe, your doctor may call for hospitalization and the cost of which will be covered by your health insurer.

