Does your health insurance cover oxygen therapy, nursing and home care? Check your policy for hidden gaps

Many assume that the heaviest financial blow during a medical crisis is the initial hospital bill. However, an increasing number of families are discovering that the true economic pressure frequently intensifies only after a patient is discharged.

Whether it is an ageing parent requiring months of specialised nursing post-surgery, a stroke survivor needing extensive physical rehabilitation, or a patient recovering from severe respiratory illness relying on supplemental oxygen, long-term care takes a toll. While modern health insurance products have evolved significantly over the past decade, policyholders are often blindsided by the rigid time constraints placed on home healthcare and post-hospitalisation benefits.

Depending on the specific insurer and plan, coverage for nursing, physiotherapy, medications, and follow-up consultations generally expires 60, 90, or 180 days after discharge. Once that window closes, the financial burden falls squarely on the family’s shoulders.

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Shifting landscape of post-hospital expenses Healthcare delivery in India has undergone a major paradigm shift. Treatment was once strictly confined to hospital wards; today, healing happens at home. Hospitals now discharge patients much sooner, shifting weeks or months of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and assisted care into the domestic environment.

This trend is particularly pronounced in orthopaedic recoveries, neurological rehabilitation, geriatric care, and chronic illness management. Unfortunately, these outpatient costs escalate rapidly.

Hiring a certified home nurse in a metropolitan area represents a massive monthly outlay on its own. When combined with mobility rentals, oxygen infrastructure, diagnostic screenings, and daily therapy sessions, the financial drain quietly persists long after the primary insurance claim closes. Most families only recognise this shortfall midway through the recovery process.

Decoding what your policy actually covers In response to changing consumer needs—particularly following the pandemic—insurers have expanded their home healthcare provisions. Many contemporary policies now compensate for domiciliary care, home nursing, oxygen setups, and specialised post-hospital therapies.

However, the fine print remains a critical barrier:

Time Caps: These benefits are rarely open-ended and are strictly bound by post-discharge timelines.

Scope Limits: Some policies restrict post-hospital claims strictly to medicines and diagnostics, excluding active nursing or physical therapy. Consequently, two plans featuring identical headline coverage limits can perform entirely differently during a prolonged recovery. This is why financial experts urge buyers to look beyond the basic sum insured, as the quality of convalescence coverage dictates long-term financial survival.

Psychological and economic toll Families frequently underestimate long-term care costs because hospitalisation is viewed as the primary battle. Once a loved one returns home, there is a psychological assumption that the crisis has passed. In reality, protracted recoveries quietly erode household savings for months.

Furthermore, Indian households often see a family member reduce their working hours or exit the workforce entirely to manage caregiving duties. This introduces a heavy indirect financial strain alongside direct medical bills. With India's ageing demographic growing and life expectancy rising, more people are surviving severe medical events but requiring much longer rehabilitation windows. Modern healthcare planning is no longer just about surviving the hospital stay; it is about funding the recovery.

Why liquidity must supplement insurance This reality underscores why financial advisors warn against viewing health insurance as a standalone safety net. Insurance is foundational, but it rarely covers the full spectrum of long-term rehabilitation, assisted living, and extended caregiving.

This makes a dedicated emergency fund indispensable. Families navigating prolonged recoveries quickly realise that ongoing liquidity matters just as much as insurance. Because recovery costs do not hit all at once—they trickle in month after month—this sustained drain is precisely where emotional and financial exhaustion begin to intersect.

Key Takeaways for Policyholders Before a crisis hits, review your policy clauses carefully to avoid discovering gaps when it is too late: