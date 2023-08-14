Does your policy cover ‘future’ ailments?1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:28 PM IST
It is not mandatory for you to share new health developments with the insurer. In your specific case, you have also crossed the contestability period.
I bought a comprehensive health policy in 2015. At that time, I was healthy and did not have any pre-existing conditions. Now, I am diabetic. Do I need to update the health insurer and can the company reject any future hospitalization claim?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message