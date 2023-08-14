Does your policy cover ‘future’ ailments?

The basic claim settlement principles are same for a regular health insurance and a top-up plan. Both plans would process the claim based on their respective terms and conditions. For example, if the regular plan has a co-payment clause, then the claim amount admissible under the regular plan would be subject to a copay. For the same claim, if the top-up plan does not have a co-payment clause, then the copay would not be applied on the claim payable under top-up insurance.