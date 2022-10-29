Dollar FD rates near parity. Check SBI, HDFC, ICICI and AXIS bank details here

Interest rates on US Dollar Deposits in FCNR (B ) accounts in India have traditionally been around 2-3%. However, they have spiked following rate rises in the US, coming close to what banks are offering on rupee deposits. The FCNR (B) account enables Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to park their savings in term deposits with Indian banks and earn interest on it. As the principal and the interest are held in the currency in which the account is maintained, there is no loss of exchange, and the accounts are protected against forex rate risks.

