Domestic air passenger traffic surges 11 percent
India's domestic air passenger traffic in October surged by nearly 11% annually, reaching 1.26 crore passengers, as per recent official data. In comparison, October 2022 had 1.14 crore passengers, while September 2023 had 1.22 crore passengers.
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 01:42 PM IST
