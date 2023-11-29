comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 29 2023 13:51:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.8 0.75%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.35 2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.25 1.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.2 0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,553.95 1.59%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Domestic air passenger traffic surges 11 percent
Back Back
MintGenie

Domestic air passenger traffic surges 11 percent

MintGenie Team

India's domestic air passenger traffic in October surged by nearly 11% annually, reaching 1.26 crore passengers, as per recent official data. In comparison, October 2022 had 1.14 crore passengers, while September 2023 had 1.22 crore passengers.

Domestic air travel surges in October Premium
Domestic air travel surges in October
Domestic air travel surges in October
View Full Image
Domestic air travel surges in October

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 01:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App