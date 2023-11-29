MintGenie

Domestic air passenger traffic surges 11 percent

India's domestic air passenger traffic in October surged by nearly 11% annually, reaching 1.26 crore passengers, as per recent official data. In comparison, October 2022 had 1.14 crore passengers, while September 2023 had 1.22 crore passengers.

