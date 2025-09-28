Domestic muscle shielding India from global shocks: Union AMC's Patwardhan
Summary
The Indian market is now significantly more resilient to global shocks and foreign portfolio outflows, thanks to a sharp rise in domestic institutional investors (DIIs) that have offset FII selling and reduced market volatility
The Indian market is now significantly less reliant on foreign portfolio inflows, a mutual fund industry veteran said, citing the market's resilience to bad news and the rise of local institutional investors.
