Domestic travellers can now buy annual travel insurance for frequent trips: What's included, how it works and more

Domestic travellers in India can now access a yearly insurance option for frequent trips, providing continuous protection and covering flights, trains, coaches, and highway travel, eliminating the need to purchase individual policies for each journey.

Policybazaar has launched annual travel insurance for domestic travel in India.

"The launch comes at a time when domestic travel continues to rise amid the West Asia war, with consumers increasingly travelling across cities for work, leisure or short getaways," Policybazaar said in a statement on 14 May.

The policy provides security against several travel-specific risks and crises, including a personal injury benefit reaching ₹3 lakh and medical facility coverage up to ₹1 lakh during transit.

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In contrast to one-time transit plans, the yearly local insurance policy offers safeguards for numerous trips over 12 months. This bypasses the necessity of securing unique protection for every outing.

"Travel risks in India are often more associated with international travel. However, domestic journeys today are more frequent than ever, whether for work, family or leisure, and can be equally prone to risks. With annual domestic travel insurance, we are looking to make protection more accessible and relevant for travellers closer to home through a simple and affordable solution," Manas Kapoor, Head of Travel Insurance, Policybazaar, said.

The package delivers defence against a spectrum of travel-based variables and hazards, featuring accidental death coverage of ₹3 lakh, inpatient care limits of ₹1 lakh while travelling, reimbursement for misplaced registered luggage, and aid for journey terminations resulting from unforeseen itinerary shifts, the statement said.

The primary appeal of this product is its comprehensive framework. Annual costs begin at roughly ₹1,500 per individual. The product targets habitual domestic passengers, corporate travellers, households, consistent commuters, and people embarking on several excursions annually.

"In addition to travel-related risks such as delays and cancellations, the plan extends protection to medical emergencies during travel and to select home-related risks, including burglary while the policyholder is away," said Kapoor.

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What does the policy cover? Local transit insurance contracts typically include multiple restrictions that users must examine closely prior to buying. Pre-dated ailments and current physical impairments are commonly left out of the agreement.

Demands for payment resulting from combat, armed conflict, uprisings, or comparable events are also barred. Insurance providers generally refuse compensation for wounds or mishaps sustained while the policyholder is intoxicated by liquor or narcotics.