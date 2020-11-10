Don’t buy into the distressed home sales story

Three, I-will-make-a-smart-investment Mr X. If you are thinking of buying for investment and are planning to leverage the low home loan rates, the low property prices and the “deals" that builders are again promising in large ads, you are the category of people at the highest risk in this market. The home owner will live in the home. The HNI has the money and the net worth to take the punt, but you, as the average urban mass affluent, will try and play the big game and lose. You will borrow at 7%, there is your own down payment that goes into the property. Then there are costs you forget to add—brokerage, stamp duty, housing society monthly maintenance costs, tax on rent—and the risk of loan rates going up in the future. Your rental yields are still between 1.5% and 2.5%, making the EMI cost much higher than the post-tax rent you are going to receive. I’d encourage you and your spouse to not look at the Italian marble or own jacuzzi, near the metro, your-first-10-EMIs-paid-back sales spin and remember there is no sea view in Manesar, but pull out your calculator to do the hard math. The metrics you use to evaluate your mutual fund returns should be the same for real estate, and see if the deal makes sense. I don’t think it still does.