Don’t chase high returns if you’re investing for short period, be conservative

I am a 22-year-old college graduate. I want to start investing for the purpose of pursuing higher education abroad. My target is to save about ₹10 lakh in two-three years. My current salary is ₹40,000 per month and I can save 50-60% of it for investments. Please suggest suitable mutual funds and investments for this purpose.

—Vaibhav Mishra

If you save 60% of your current salary and with a horizon of at least three years, you may reach about ₹9.5 lakh assuming a 6-6.5% growth. Else, you’re likely to fall short of ₹10 lakh. Given the low-interest rate scenario now, it’s hard to get better returns.

Also, you need to be conservative with this kind of time frame and high returns are not going to come by. You can go for very short duration funds —IDFC Low Duration and SBI Magnum Ultra Short Duration are good options here. You can also combine these debt funds along with bank fixed deposits or deposits from stable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

I am a 30 year old IT professional. My monthly income is ₹75,000. I have systematic investment plans (SIPs) in the following schemes: ₹10,000 in Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund, ₹500 in Axis Bluechip Fund and ₹1,000 in Axis Smallcap Fund. I also have a home loan equated monthly instalment (EMI) of ₹25,000. Please guide me which funds should I invest in to create a retirement corpus. I also wish to increase my monthly investments by ₹20,000. Which funds should I invest in and in what proportion? My risk profile, as per some assessments, is “moderate".

—Subhas

First, hope you have done your tax-saving calculations correctly to arrive at an investment of ₹1.2 lakh in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS). If you don’t need this amount to save tax, consider cutting down your investment in Mirae Asset Tax Saver—though it is a good fund, you may needlessly lock in money here for three years.

For your SIP of ₹31,500 (current ₹11,500 plus fresh SIP), split them as follows: ₹10,000 each in Mirae Asset Tax Saver and Kotak Corporate Bond, ₹5,000 in Axis Bluechip, ₹3,000 in Axis Small Cap and ₹3,500 in Invesco India Growth Opportunities. This will give your portfolio a 68-32 equity-debt mix, with a tilt towards large-caps. If you plan to reduce your Mirae Tax saver investment, you can move the excess amount to Axis Small cap fund, in addition to the ₹3,000 above. This will fit your moderate risk profile. Review your portfolio once a year to check that it is in line with your requirements and continues to hold good.

Srikanth Meenakshi is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via