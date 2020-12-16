Don’t chase high returns if you’re investing for short period, be conservative

For your SIP of ₹31,500 (current ₹11,500 plus fresh SIP), split them as follows: ₹10,000 each in Mirae Asset Tax Saver and Kotak Corporate Bond, ₹5,000 in Axis Bluechip, ₹3,000 in Axis Small Cap and ₹3,500 in Invesco India Growth Opportunities. This will give your portfolio a 68-32 equity-debt mix, with a tilt towards large-caps. If you plan to reduce your Mirae Tax saver investment, you can move the excess amount to Axis Small cap fund, in addition to the ₹3,000 above. This will fit your moderate risk profile. Review your portfolio once a year to check that it is in line with your requirements and continues to hold good.