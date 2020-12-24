Don't forget to claim these deductions beyond Section 80C

If you have made donations to a public charitable trust, you can claim a deduction under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The deduction can be 100% of the amount contributed or 50% of the amount contributed depending on the type of institution you have donated to. For instance the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has a 100% donation eligibility. With certain categories of institutions, the deduction is restricted to 10% of your adjusted total income and the deduction can be 100% or 50%, once again depending on the category of the recipient NGO or institution. For instance, if you have donated ₹50,000 and your adjusted gross total income is ₹4 lakh per year, the actual deduction relief will be restricted to ₹40,000 (10% of ₹400,000). Ask the organisation you have contributed to for an 80G certificate in order to substantiate your claim.