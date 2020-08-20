Don’t have more than one fund in a portfolio for tax-saving purpose

As you can save ₹40,000 per month, do increase your SIPs, which can be spread across your existing schemes. However, there are a few schemes which you can consider reducing exposure to. Instead of L&T Emerging Business you can consider SBI Small Cap. In large-caps, there is no need to have two funds and you can stop Nippon India Large Cap, which is not performing well. For tax saving, there is no need to have three funds, as you can continue to hold Axis Long Term Equity and discontinue the other two, and you can increase the exposure to Axis scheme itself.