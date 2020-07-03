Don’t just consider the interest rates when taking a home loan

New borrowers

Need to look at eligibility and EMIS: Cheaper rates from PSBs can help borrowers to either reduce the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or get better eligibility. Assume a borrower takes a ₹25 lakh loan from SBI for 20 years and a private lender is charging a 50 bps higher rate. The EMI for the loan from SBI at 6.95% will be ₹19,308 and from the private lender, it would be ₹20,064 . The total interest outgo over 20 years will be higher by ₹1,81,429 in the case of the private lender.