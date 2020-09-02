Don’t switch from SIPs to real estate just because loan rates are low

You can buy a house if: one, you’re certain you’re settled enough in your career that you won’t switch cities as that makes it hard to manage a property. Two, the EMIs will not be an unmanageable portion of your surplus, as it is a very long-term commitment and needs to be met regardless of fluctuations in your income. Three, the EMIs will not constrain your ability to continue with such equity and debt investments. Four, you have enough investments in mutual funds, stocks, fixed deposits and other such more liquid instruments, to help you reach your financial goals and to fall back on if needed.