Donald Trump’s Gold Card to replace EB-5 visa| What ₹43 crore can buy you in India: 3 Rolls-Royces, properties, and more

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the idea of launching a “gold card”, which could replace the EB-5 visa program, and the green card issued through it for immigrants.

Talking to reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said that the gold card visa would allow foreign investors to invest large sums of money and create or preserve US jobs to become permanent residents.

“We are going to be selling a gold card… We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million,” Trump said.

“It's going to give you green card privileges plus it's going to be a route to (American) citizenship, and wealthy people would be coming into our country by buying this card,” he added.

In terms of Indian rupees, currently $5 million is equivalent to nearly ₹43 crore. A net worth of ₹43 crore is considered huge in India, and you can do a number of things with the money in your country.

Here is what ₹43 crore can get you in India.

Buy luxury properties Some luxury properties in places like Mumbai can cost more than ₹43 crore, but you can still get apartments for the same price in some areas of the city. In cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru, you can buy multiple luxury apartments. In cities like Kolkata, you will be able to afford ultra luxury properties at this price.

Invest and earn passive income According to a trending post on X, if you invest ₹43 crore in a fixed deposit, considered one of the most low-risk, low-return investments, it will give you a passive income of around ₹3 crore per year, without taxes.

Investing in the stock market, or in gold, can get you more return, subject to risks.

Buy multiple Rolls Royce cars If you are a car lover, your Rolls Royce dream can come true with ₹43 crore. The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, one of the most luxurious cars of the company, starts at around ₹12 crore in India as per reports. This means that you can buy three of those cars and still have ₹7 crore left.

Feed children According to latest updates from the government, the price of one meal for the mid-day meal scheme or PM-POSHAN has been hiked to ₹9.29 for children in the upper primary classes. With ₹43 crore, you can sponsor meals for 4.68 crore children in India.

World tour For all the travel lovers, embarking on your dream world tour will become easier than ever if you have ₹43 crore in hand. If you have a budget of ₹20 lakh, you can tour around the world over 217 times.

Buy hundreds of iPhone 16 Pro phones An iPhone 16 Pro, the latest and the most luxurious version of the Apple smartphones, cost ₹1,20,000 in India. With ₹43 crore, you can buy over 3,629 iPhone 16 Pro phones in India.

