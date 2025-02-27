Donald Trump’s Gold Card to replace EB-5 visa| What ₹43 crore can buy you in India: 3 Rolls-Royces, properties, and more

  • US President Donald Trump has recently floated the idea of launching a ‘gold card’ for $5 million to attract wealthy individuals keen to immigrate to the country and invest. In India, $5 million, or 43 crore, can get you a luxurious life.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Updated27 Feb 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Here is what ₹43 crore can get you in India

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the idea of launching a “gold card”, which could replace the EB-5 visa program, and the green card issued through it for immigrants.

Talking to reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said that the gold card visa would allow foreign investors to invest large sums of money and create or preserve US jobs to become permanent residents.

“We are going to be selling a gold card… We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million,” Trump said.

“It's going to give you green card privileges plus it's going to be a route to (American) citizenship, and wealthy people would be coming into our country by buying this card,” he added.

In terms of Indian rupees, currently $5 million is equivalent to nearly 43 crore. A net worth of 43 crore is considered huge in India, and you can do a number of things with the money in your country.

Here is what 43 crore can get you in India.

Buy luxury properties

Some luxury properties in places like Mumbai can cost more than 43 crore, but you can still get apartments for the same price in some areas of the city. In cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru, you can buy multiple luxury apartments. In cities like Kolkata, you will be able to afford ultra luxury properties at this price.

Invest and earn passive income

According to a trending post on X, if you invest 43 crore in a fixed deposit, considered one of the most low-risk, low-return investments, it will give you a passive income of around 3 crore per year, without taxes.

Investing in the stock market, or in gold, can get you more return, subject to risks.

Buy multiple Rolls Royce cars

If you are a car lover, your Rolls Royce dream can come true with 43 crore. The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, one of the most luxurious cars of the company, starts at around 12 crore in India as per reports. This means that you can buy three of those cars and still have 7 crore left.

Feed children

According to latest updates from the government, the price of one meal for the mid-day meal scheme or PM-POSHAN has been hiked to 9.29 for children in the upper primary classes. With 43 crore, you can sponsor meals for 4.68 crore children in India.

World tour

For all the travel lovers, embarking on your dream world tour will become easier than ever if you have 43 crore in hand. If you have a budget of 20 lakh, you can tour around the world over 217 times.

Buy hundreds of iPhone 16 Pro phones

An iPhone 16 Pro, the latest and the most luxurious version of the Apple smartphones, cost 1,20,000 in India. With 43 crore, you can buy over 3,629 iPhone 16 Pro phones in India.

Not only these, you can overall lead a life of luxury if you have 43 crore in India, since the cost of living is lower than in many countries.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 08:08 AM IST
