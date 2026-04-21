Don’t apply for a visa before knowing this key cost difference

Choosing between single-entry and multiple-entry visas depends on travel frequency, budget, and plans. Single-entry visas are cheaper for one-time trips, while multiple-entry visas provide flexibility and convenience for frequent travelers, despite higher initial costs.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated21 Apr 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Understanding Visa Options: Single-Entry vs Multiple-Entry for Frequent Travelers
Understanding Visa Options: Single-Entry vs Multiple-Entry for Frequent Travelers

Choosing between a single-entry and multiple-entry visa depends on how often you travel, your budget, and your future plans. While single-entry visas are cheaper and multiple-entry visas offer greater flexibility. But, which one is more cost effective for you?

What is a single-entry visa?

A single-entry visa allows one entry into a country. And once you exit, the visa is no longer valid for re-entry. Here's look at its advantages

  • Lower cost: Single-entry visas are cheaper than multiple-entry visas
  • Application process is simple: The application process is typically simpler and faster. Also there is ussually less paperwork and administrative work to deal with for both travellers and authorities.
  • Timeline: Single-entry visas often come with a clear entry and exit timeline, helping travellers plan their trip accordingly.

What is a multiple-entry visa?

A multiple entry visa allows the visa holder enter and exit a country several times during its validity period. These visas remain valid from a few months to a few years.

  • Flexibility: Visas holders can plan their trip any time during its validity period.
  • Ideal for business professionals: Great for business travellers who need to visit the country regularly for work or meetings.
  • Long-term validity: Often valid for months or years, giving you ample time to plan multiple trips.

Also Read | Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders — what you should know

Which is more cost effective?

If you're travelling just once with fixed plans, a single-entry visa can be a better choice as it is cheaper and easier to apply for. But for frequent travellers, a multiple-entry visa offers greater convenience and better value over time. Although it costs more initially, it eliminates the need to apply repeatedly and gives you more flexibility for future trips.

Also Read | US visa April 2026 bulletin released: Check key updates on visa limits

For example, a single entry visa to Thailand in 3,000 but multiple entry visa is 13,500. If you frequently travel between India and Thailand for business, paying more for a multiple-entry visa can be a smarter choice. However, for a one-time holiday trip, a single-entry visa is usually the more practical and affordable option..

In some cases, visa fees depend on the validity period rather than whether the visa is single-entry or multiple-entry. For example, like short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) visas for the UK is 17,715 but longr period visas (valid for up to 5 years) are priced at 11,8494. Similarly short term schengen visa - multiple or single entry - both are price at 90 pounds ( 8,000– 9,800). In such cases, buying multi-entry visas seems more prudent.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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