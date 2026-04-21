Don’t apply for a visa before knowing this key cost difference

Choosing between a single-entry and multiple-entry visa depends on how often you travel, your budget, and your future plans. While single-entry visas are cheaper and multiple-entry visas offer greater flexibility. But, which one is more cost effective for you?
A single-entry visa allows one entry into a country. And once you exit, the visa is no longer valid for re-entry. Here's look at its advantages
A multiple entry visa allows the visa holder enter and exit a country several times during its validity period. These visas remain valid from a few months to a few years.
If you're travelling just once with fixed plans, a single-entry visa can be a better choice as it is cheaper and easier to apply for. But for frequent travellers, a multiple-entry visa offers greater convenience and better value over time. Although it costs more initially, it eliminates the need to apply repeatedly and gives you more flexibility for future trips.
For example, a single entry visa to Thailand in ₹3,000 but multiple entry visa is ₹13,500. If you frequently travel between India and Thailand for business, paying more for a multiple-entry visa can be a smarter choice. However, for a one-time holiday trip, a single-entry visa is usually the more practical and affordable option..
In some cases, visa fees depend on the validity period rather than whether the visa is single-entry or multiple-entry. For example, like short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) visas for the UK is ₹17,715 but longr period visas (valid for up to 5 years) are priced at ₹11,8494. Similarly short term schengen visa - multiple or single entry - both are price at 90 pounds ( ₹8,000– ₹9,800). In such cases, buying multi-entry visas seems more prudent.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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