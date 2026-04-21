Don’t apply for a visa before knowing this key cost difference

Choosing between a single-entry and multiple-entry visa depends on how often you travel, your budget, and your future plans. While single-entry visas are cheaper and multiple-entry visas offer greater flexibility. But, which one is more cost effective for you?

What is a single-entry visa? A single-entry visa allows one entry into a country. And once you exit, the visa is no longer valid for re-entry. Here's look at its advantages

Lower cost: Single-entry visas are cheaper than multiple-entry visas

Application process is simple: The application process is typically simpler and faster. Also there is ussually less paperwork and administrative work to deal with for both travellers and authorities.

Timeline: Single-entry visas often come with a clear entry and exit timeline, helping travellers plan their trip accordingly. What is a multiple-entry visa? A multiple entry visa allows the visa holder enter and exit a country several times during its validity period. These visas remain valid from a few months to a few years.

Flexibility: Visas holders can plan their trip any time during its validity period.

Ideal for business professionals: Great for business travellers who need to visit the country regularly for work or meetings.

Long-term validity: Often valid for months or years, giving you ample time to plan multiple trips.

Which is more cost effective? If you're travelling just once with fixed plans, a single-entry visa can be a better choice as it is cheaper and easier to apply for. But for frequent travellers, a multiple-entry visa offers greater convenience and better value over time. Although it costs more initially, it eliminates the need to apply repeatedly and gives you more flexibility for future trips.

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For example, a single entry visa to Thailand in ₹3,000 but multiple entry visa is ₹13,500. If you frequently travel between India and Thailand for business, paying more for a multiple-entry visa can be a smarter choice. However, for a one-time holiday trip, a single-entry visa is usually the more practical and affordable option..