Don’t assume your health policy covers maternity insurance

Parenthood is perhaps one of the most significant transitions in one’s life. And for women, the path to it, pregnancy, can be emotionally, financially and physically challenging. She must prepare herself to be mentally and economically strong. If she is mentally fit, she will be in the right position to manage the challenges of pregnancy and the life of a newborn baby. And if she is financially fit, she can easily face any difficulty that might come up during or after pregnancy. In such a case, a health policy with maternity insurance can be supportive.