Staying invested in the markets in the post-covid period is the single biggest strategy that went right for Swarup Mohanty , director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) “It always does," he says, in his talk with Mint as part of our annual series on the personal finance journey of financial services industry leaders. Two years back, when Mint had reached out to him, he was considering raising his equity allocation.

Equity debt rejig

Today, after the run-up in the stock market, his portfolio has got skewed towards equity – 70% in equity and 25% in debt. The rest is in physical gold which he inherited from his family. While he feels the markets are looking good, all his recent investments have been in debt. He is on course to bringing his equity-debt allocation to the intended 60:40. “Review and rebalance your portfolio diligently, every year or two without getting swayed by emotions," says Mohanty, a firm believer in asset allocation.

Mohanty has taken the plunge into alternative assets too, in the form of a small investment in two start-ups. But, a bulk of his money is invested with his employer: 85% of his money is invested in Mirae Asset MF’s schemes.

When asked about his preference between, large, mid, and small-cap segments, Mohanty has this to say, “I am a paranoid retirement kitty person because I don’t have a pension. Given my main goal of retirement, I have a portfolio return requirement of 11-12%. For this, I don’t need to take the risk of small caps."

Mohanty has exposure to only large and mid-cap stocks through the mutual fund route. He does not invest directly in stocks. He is, however, an enthusiastic investor in thematic funds. He is positive on the banking them which he expects to play out in the next 3-4 years.

In debt, Mohanty feels that with interest rates moving up, if he can get into the longer side now, he should be okay for the next rate cycle. Over the past year, he has added shorter rather than longer duration funds to his portfolio. Apart from this, he plans to hike his exposure to international equity from the current 10-11% to 20% of his overall portfolio. There were times when he wanted to buy at the lows but wasn’t able to. He feels, the smaller-than-intended exposure to international equity could somewhat impact his portfolio returns.

Life after covid

Mohanty continues to keep six months’ worth of expenses parked in liquid funds as his emergency corpus. The impressive equity gains over the last two years, too, provide him some comfort. The one big buffer that he created in the past year, was to substantially increase the medical insurance coverage for himself and his family.

At the end of the day he feels, that knowing the difference between needs and wants, and realizing that life can be comfortable without many of these wants, has helped him re-work his expenses. His extra savings went towards raising his mutual fund SIPs.

Advice to investors

According to Mohanty, the first thing that you should ask yourself is, why you’re investing? It is while setting the goals that you may realize that the goals themselves may be unrealistic given your income and time horizon. Once these are set, then depending on your risk-taking capability, you can choose where to invest.