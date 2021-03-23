One of the lessons of the covid-19 pandemic is that everyone should have an emergency fund. It has also taught individuals that emergency fund should not be for namesake. It should have at least one-year’s expenses – the more, the better.

According to financial planners, many still make the mistake of chasing returns when they invest money for an emergency. “The focus of the emergency fund should be liquidity and quick access. Returns don’t matter when you are creating an emergency fund," said Malhar Majumder, a Kolkata-based mutual fund distributor and partner, Positive Vibes Consulting.

When you are keeping money aside for emergencies, you can use a sweep-in, sweep-out deposit or liquid funds. You can also use a savings account of banks that have a higher interest rate as long as you are confident of the institution.

Invest thinking about ease of access than the returns that you will make when putting money aside for contingency fund. If you lock the money away in an investment that takes two days to liquidate and charge a penalty on withdrawal, the entire purpose of the exercise is destroyed.

To make an emergency fund, first assess the monthly non-discretionary expenses like equated monthly instalments for loans, school fees of children, living expenses and so on.

Once you know how much you need, look at the money that you already have in different avenues. Add up your savings in fixed deposits and different bank accounts. Consolidate these savings in one account. You can even pause your investments for some time until the time you have enough in the emergency fund. Do keep some extra money over and above your target as there would be unseen expenses.

Use a combination of very short-term debt funds, bank accounts, cash and sweep in, sweep-out deposits. Don’t look at returns or interest rates when doing so.

