Don't chase the bull: 5 pitfalls to skip in a rising market
Despite being a potentially prosperous period, a bull market is not an endorsement to forsake your proven investment principles. Sustaining patience and adhering to your established investment process is imperative to avoid mistakes and position yourself for sustained success.
Investors often find bull markets to be thrilling. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as everyone appears to be making profits and harbouring optimistic outlooks for the future. It’s a utopian scenario where the fear of corrections is seemingly absent, and the bullish trend confidently ascends the steep, green landscape of the market. The red soldiers would fade away, leaving investors to enjoy nothing but a continuous increase in their bank balances.