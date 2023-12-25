Don't chase the bull: 5 pitfalls to skip in a rising market

Investors often find bull markets to be thrilling. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as everyone appears to be making profits and harbouring optimistic outlooks for the future. It’s a utopian scenario where the fear of corrections is seemingly absent, and the bullish trend confidently ascends the steep, green landscape of the market. The red soldiers would fade away, leaving investors to enjoy nothing but a continuous increase in their bank balances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In bull markets, there’s a tendency to adopt the notion that earning profits in the market requires minimal effort. This mindset can result in risky behaviours such as excessive leveraging or pursuing trending stocks, and the consequences can become apparent when an inevitable correction occurs. It’s not to say that every investor succumbs to the pitfalls of overoptimism and misplaced enthusiasm. The issue arises when a majority perceive themselves as geniuses and successful during a bull market, failing to recognize the transient nature of such rallies. Eventually, they are destined to navigate through both market highs and lows.

Striking a balance between a healthy fear of mistakes and the insights gained from hindsight is essential for intelligent investing. Drawing lessons from historical events and the experiences of others can provide valuable knowledge, serving as a safeguard against common pitfalls. The prevalent mistakes that retail investors often commit in a bull market, yet can readily sidestep, are as follows:

When greed overrides caution Divergent viewpoints on bull markets are apparent in the contrasting actions of retail investors. Despite prevailing optimism in such markets, it is essential to uphold a reasonable level of skepticism. While prices may be on the upswing, underlying fundamentals could be uncertain. Exercising caution doesn't imply inactivity; instead, it involves diligently assessing opportunities, prioritizing long-term potential over immediate gains, and steering clear of decisions driven by emotions.

The temptation to pursue momentum can be overwhelming. In bull markets, retail investors frequently succumb to the “fear of missing out" (FOMO). Observing others capitalize on rapid profits, they hastily invest in stocks that have already seen substantial increases. This pursuit of “hot money" has the potential to inflate prices beyond their intrinsic value, setting the stage for a bubble that is susceptible to bursting.

Another risk to be mindful of is the peril of overvaluation. While stocks with a track record of steady performance may appear to be secure investments, their prices could already account for the anticipated growth. Acquiring such stocks at elevated prices exposes you to the risk of corrections, wherein prices drop to align with fair value, potentially diminishing your investment.

Adopting a different risk profile The alluring force of a bull market can sway even seasoned investors, prompting a change in their risk appetite. Augmented confidence may result in flawed judgment. Sustained market upswings can foster a sense of invincibility among investors, making them more open to taking on risks that they would typically avoid in a bearish market.

Distortions in investors’ judgment often arise from overconfidence bias and anchoring bias, causing them to overrate their capabilities and underestimate potential risks. The prevailing contagious optimism and positive sentiment during bull markets can obscure rational thinking, fostering a climate that encourages risky behaviour.

Amidst a bullish market, seasoned investors may find themselves veering away from their established methods, opting instead for precarious shortcuts and untrustworthy information. Comprehensive research and fundamental analysis are frequently overlooked during bullish phases. The allure of blindly pursuing "hot tips" from sources such as social media, financial news platforms, or influencers with limited expertise becomes strong. Consequently, investors may end up acquiring overvalued stocks with weak fundamentals, influenced solely by recent performance or hype.

Also, investors may unconsciously gravitate towards information that aligns with their pre-existing biases. This inclination can cause them to disregard warning signs or negative data related to their selected investments, heightening their susceptibility to potential losses.

The conviction that “the market can only go up" may prompt investors to neglect crucial risk management measures. They might excessively leverage their positions, disregard stop-loss orders, or focus their portfolio heavily on a specific sector. Such behaviours expose them to substantial potential losses when an inevitable correction occurs.

Although certain financial influencers provide valuable insights, a significant number lack the expertise or qualifications necessary to offer dependable investment advice. Retail investors should approach influencer recommendations with caution and carry out comprehensive research on their own before making any investment decisions.

Dabbling into stock investments The temptation of extraordinary stock returns in bull markets can be enticing, causing retail investors to question the worth of mutual funds and pursue individual stocks.

Opting for individual stocks holds the promise of surpassing market performance and yielding notably higher returns than the majority of mutual funds, particularly in bullish market conditions. The allure of this potential “golden ticket" can be highly tempting. Engaging in direct stock selection provides investors with a sense of control and satisfaction derived from making independent investment decisions and personally analysing companies. Nevertheless, individual stocks come with significantly greater risk compared to diversified mutual funds. Achieving consistent success in selecting the right stocks demands time, expertise, and a thorough understanding of the market. Errors in judgment can result in substantial losses, potentially offsetting any gains.

Holding on to stock investments Timing the sale of investments is equally vital to maximizing investor returns as the timing of purchases. Nevertheless, bull markets can concoct a perilous blend of greed and overconfidence, frequently causing investors to overlook opportune moments to sell.

The reluctance to face losses can act as a deterrent to selling for investors. They might irrationally cling to diminishing stocks, anticipating a recovery to break even, which can escalate potential losses if the downturn persists. Bull markets can foster confirmation bias, where investors hone in on positive news and disregard warning signs of potential price corrections. This tendency can hinder them from recognizing the necessity to sell and secure profits.

Rushing to invest in thematic funds Certain investors attempt to pursue "hot sectors" and trends during a bull market, aiming to leverage the prevailing momentum. While this strategy has the potential to generate substantial returns, it is crucial to approach it with caution and an awareness of potential pitfalls.

Riding the upswing of a flourishing sector can result in significant gains, surpassing broader market indices. Investing in emerging trends provides the opportunity for early involvement in potentially disruptive technologies or industries before they become mainstream. Concentrating on specific sectors can complement a diversified portfolio by introducing exposure to areas with high growth potential.

However, hot sectors often exhibit volatility and are susceptible to abrupt corrections. Joining the fray late might expose you to downside risks following the initial surge. Overcommitting to a single sector can elevate overall portfolio risk and susceptibility to sector-specific challenges. Many “hot sectors" follow cyclical patterns and may not sustain perpetual growth. Pursuing the latest trend without considering long-term potential may lead to short-term gains followed by enduring losses.

Bull markets provide numerous advantages for investors, creating favourable conditions for wealth accumulation and positive experiences. These markets offer outstanding opportunities to realize gains on investments that have markedly appreciated in value. Through a strategic approach to selling a portion of holdings, investors can safeguard profits, minimize risk exposure, and release capital for additional investments or diversification. Rather than chasing trends, prioritize diversification across various asset classes and sectors to mitigate risk and ensure long-term stability.

