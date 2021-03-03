Dubious messages requesting State Bank of India ( SBI ) customers to redeem their SBI credit points have recently been making rounds. Taking to Twitter, the country's top lender has warned its customers to remain vigilant."Beware of reward points messages by fraudsters! Stay vigilant and be safe!" SBI said in a tweet.

Posting an announcement along with the tweet, SBI wrote, "Dear Customer, We have come across some media reports that cybercriminals are sending fraudulent messages to our customers in the name of SBI to lure them to collect reward points by clicking on a fake link and are thus fraudulently collecting customer's reward points by clicking on a fake link and are thus fraudulently collecting customer's sensitive information."

The Bank again reiterated that it never asks for any sensitive details over the phone, SMS, or email. So customers need to be very alert.

"We advise all our customers not to share sensitive information such as card/PIN/OTP/CVV/password with anyone. Please do not click on the link received through any email/SMS or open attachments/emails from unknown senders. We reiterate that SBI never asks for your sensitive details over the phone, SMS, or email," the notice read.

Beware of reward points messages by fraudsters! Stay vigilant and be safe!

According to the New Delhi-based CyberPeace Foundation, the link associated with the redeeming credit points redirects the user to a fake website, and on the landing page, the customer is asked to submit personal and financial information such as name, registered mobile number, e-mail, date of birth, card number, expiry date, CVV and MPIN in a ‘State Bank of India Fill Your Details’ form.

From time-to-time, SBI keeps alerting its customers warning them about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds. SBI keeps its customers informed through its official Twitter handle (@TheOfficialSBI).

