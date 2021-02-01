Don’t fall prey to the FOMO factor when investing in equities, says Rajiv Bajaj

A few days ago, the equity market reached the 50,000-point mark, though it tanked later. Often, in such times, investors end up thinking they might miss out on the big opportunity whiles others would gain. In an interview with Mint, Rajiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital, shared his views on strategies to deal with the FOMO (fear of missing out) factor when investing in equities.

With the stock market reaching an all-time high of 50,000, what is your suggestion to investors?

50,000 is just a number. One must not get exuberant when the index scales a certain level and vice-versa. Equity markets are a slave to corporate earnings. We believe that we are about to turn the corner after six-seven years of a slowing trend in corporate earnings. This is what has led to the sharp re-rating and, hence, the rise in equity markets. Ideally, investors should consider such events as an opportunity to review their asset allocation and the quality of investments held by them.

Who should go for lump sum investing and who should start systematic investment plans (SIPs)?

The choice between lump sum and staggered investing— through SIPs or systematic transfer plans (STPs)—should not be driven by the investor type, but by the prevailing context of the equity markets. When markets have risen sharply, exhibit signs of exuberance and are expensive, investments should be staggered through SIPs or STPs. On the contrary, when markets have fallen sharply, exhibit signs of gloom and are cheap, lump sums should be invested.

Coming to the present context, markets have clearly risen a lot (almost doubled in 10 months), are showing early signs of exuberance (there is a rise in the number of Robinhood traders) and look expensive (all-time high numbers on trailing price-earnings ratio). Hence, in the present context, irrespective of who the investor is, if her asset allocation suggests exposure to equities, the same should be built in a staggered manner. Lump sum investment can be made, but only if the investor is willing to bear short-term volatility.

The FOMO factor has gripped mutual fund investors, especially those who missed the bus. How should new mutual fund investors approach their investment planning now?

Investment planning starts with asset allocation. To arrive at a suitable allocation, you need to understand your risk appetite, investment horizon and objective. Once you have a suitable asset allocation, you need to think about “where to invest (security selection)" and “how to invest".

It is easy to fall prey to the FOMO factor when investing in equities, particularly when the rise in markets has been this sharp. The problem with such behaviour is that most of the time one ends up investing near the top. What follows is a period of anxiety, losses and heartbreak.

Two strategies might help an investor in the grip of FOMO. One, disciplined and staggered investing as it averages out the cost of purchase, thereby lowering the risk. Two, lump sum investment in dynamic asset allocation funds. These are hybrid funds, investing in a mix of equity and debt, that time the markets based on time-tested valuation-based strategies. This means the investor need not be worried about short-term volatility in the market

