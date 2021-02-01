Don’t fall prey to the FOMO factor when investing in equities, says Rajiv Bajaj

50,000 is just a number. One must not get exuberant when the index scales a certain level and vice-versa. Equity markets are a slave to corporate earnings. We believe that we are about to turn the corner after six-seven years of a slowing trend in corporate earnings. This is what has led to the sharp re-rating and, hence, the rise in equity markets. Ideally, investors should consider such events as an opportunity to review their asset allocation and the quality of investments held by them.