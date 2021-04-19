Don’t get swayed by influencers on investment tips

* Instead of basing your investments on a blogger’s experience, focus on what is in your control. Would you be able to invest each time the markets are down? Can you actually track markets daily and will your emotions allow you to put in money when markets are falling? Wouldn’t automating investing through SIP work better as you don’t have to keep taking decisions time and again? What you can control is how much and where you invest. This needs to be based on your financial goals and you should work with a financial planner to draw up a plan. Time is more valuable than money. Utilize some money to have a structured financial plan drawn up so that you can create time for what matters to you.