Don’t have a CIBIL score? Here's how a secured credit card can help you build it
A secured credit card is issued against the security of an FD. When you use it regularly and pay the monthly bills on time, you can build a good CIBIL score over a period of time.
Banks offer two categories of lending products: secured and unsecured. A credit card usually comes under the "unsecured loans" category. So, to get a credit card, you must meet the eligibility criteria, which include a good CIBIL score (750 and above), income, and other parameters. But what if you are new to credit and don't have a credit score? In such a scenario, you can take a secured credit card. Let us understand what a secured credit card is and how it can help you build a CIBIL score.
Also Read: Seeking a loan with a poor CIBIL score? Here are 3 key tips to help you secure funds