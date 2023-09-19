Don't have a PAN or Aadhaar number? You cannot claim an income tax refund1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:43 PM IST
My mother is a senior citizen. She had made fixed deposits with various banks. She had submitted a 15G form also for no deduction of tax at source but the bank has deducted tax @ 20% on interest as she does not have PAN. The bank has advised us to file her ITR to claim the refund. What should we do to get the refund? Can she file her income tax return without a PAN card?
Answer: As per Section 206AA since your mother does not have a PAN number, the bank is obliged to deduct tax @ 20% on the interest even if your mother has submitted form No.15G. Since your mother is a senior citizen she is required to submit form No. 15H and not 15G. A senior citizen who is a resident can only submit from No. 15 H if the total tax on his income is nil.