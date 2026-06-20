Don't let market swing ruin your Mutual Fund portfolio: Expert explain when to review, rebalance, and what to avoid

Mutual funds are effective for wealth creation, but regular portfolio reviews are essential. Investors should conduct light checks periodically and a detailed review annually to ensure alignment with financial goals, prevent allocation drift, and avoid common pitfalls during evaluations.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published20 Jun 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Importance of Regular Reviews and Rebalancing in Mutual Fund Investments
Importance of Regular Reviews and Rebalancing in Mutual Fund Investments

Mutual funds can be powerful wealth-creation tools, but a "buy and forget" approach may not always be the best strategy. Periodic portfolio reviews help investors ensure their investments remain aligned with their financial goals, risk appetite, and asset allocation targets. Experts explains how often should investors review their mutual fund portfolio, when rebalncing is required and what mistakes investors should avoid.

How often should investors review their mutual fund portfolio?

Reviewing a mutual fund portfolio should be a disciplined exercise, explains explains Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.

  • I recommend a light tactical check at periodical interval to monitor allocation drift, concentration
  • and any manager or mandate alerts, and a deeper strategic review at least once a year.

“Regular checks help you spot allocation slippage — for example, when equity exposure has grown far beyond your target because of a market rally — while the annual review is the time to reassess whether each fund still serves the original goal, whether the expense ratio and tracking error remain competitive, and whether the manager’s tenure and process are intact,” he pointed out.

Also Read | Axis Mutual Fund launches ₹10 daily SIP: Here’s how Rozana SIP works

What are the key indicators that suggest a portfolio needs rebalancing?

Rebalancing should be triggered by measurable deviations rather than gut feeling.

Practical triggers include:

  • allocation drift of more than five to ten percentage points from your target,
  • a single sector or stock representing an outsized share of your equity exposure,
  • a sustained change in a fund’s volatility or beta that pushes the portfolio outside your risk tolerance.

“Rebalancing is not about timing the market; it is about restoring the portfolio to the risk profile and asset mix that match your objectives.”

Also, where possible, rebalance using new contributions and systematic investments to minimise transaction costs and tax impact.

What are the biggest mistakes investors make while reviewing mutual funds?

Investors commonly make avoidable mistakes when reviewing funds.

For example:

  • chasing last year’s top performers,
  • reacting emotionally to short‑term drawdowns,
  • ignoring the tax and exit‑load consequences of switching,
  • and failing to check for mandate drift or manager changes are frequent errors.

Also Read | Paused mutual fund investments during the war? Experts suggest what to do now

“Another common mistake is focusing solely on absolute returns without considering risk, costs and the fund’s role in the portfolio; this undermines compounding and increases churn,” the expert concludes.

Rather than chasing short-term performance, investors should adopt a disciplined review process focused on long-term goals, asset allocation and risk management. Regular monitoring, timely rebalancing and avoiding emotional decisions can help preserve portfolio health

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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