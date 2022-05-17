Don’t let the GMP sway your decision on IPO investing

For example, if a stock is quoted at ₹121 apiece in the grey market and its issue price (at the upper end of the price band) is ₹115, then its GMP is ₹6 ( ₹121- ₹115). But if it is quoted at ₹110 apiece, this implies, it is trading at a discount (or has a negative premium) of ₹5 in the grey market. Information on stock GMPs is typically made available starting from the day of announcement of the IPO price band or sometimes even earlier, and lasts up to its listing.