Don’t make these mistakes during a crash

Don’t exit equities: The worst thing to do during a market crash is to sell your equity investments. Many investors did the same as the Sensex crashed around 30% in March 2020 as soon as covid was declared a pandemic. They may have regretted their decision as the value of the Sensex has almost doubled since then. It is obvious to feel jittery during a crash. However, exiting equities can prove fatal for long-term goals as you may miss out on subsequent rallies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}