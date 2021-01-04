Don’t make these mistakes while filing income tax return

1. If you have made any transaction related to shares or mutual funds sales during the year, you must fill out those details under capital gains or loss made. In case you have booked gains or loss in your mutual fund or shares and invested the proceeds in another scheme or company, even then, it will be considered a sale or redemption and capital gains or loss will be calculated depending on the purchase and sale price. Therefore, it is important to mention the same in your income tax return as the I-T department may consider it as concealing income and serve you a notice or charge penalty.