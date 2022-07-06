Don’t miss availing these tax breaks4 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:19 AM IST
- No tax will be levied on funds that taxpayers receive from employers, family and friends for treatment of covid
Provident fund, tax-saving mutual funds, insurance policies, home loan and medical insurance. These are the popular avenues of investment that come to mind the moment one thinks of tax breaks. However, Income Tax (I-T) rules allow tax deduction and exemptions on certain other expenditures also (see table). Mint lists out some of these lesser-known expenditures that you can claim in your Income Tax Return (ITR) this year.