Don't miss these benefits while filing your income-tax returns

Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP said there are certain conditions under which tax deduction under Section 80GG can be claimed. “Only if HRA is not part of the salary package, one can claim deduction on rent. Further, the taxpayer should not own a house in the same city where he is living on rent, nor should there be a house in the name of the taxpayer’s spouse, minor child or HUF of which the person is a member of, in the city where his/her office is located or business is carried out."

