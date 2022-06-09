Don’t overlook the risks of fractional investing in real estate2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 10:17 PM IST
- The rental yield, which ranges from 8% to 12% annually, is paid to investors on a monthly or quarterly basis
Listen to this article
Fractional ownership is a way for small investors to own physical real estate through an alternate investment route. Online platforms like Strata, hBits, PropertyShare, bhive, etc., allow individuals to invest ₹25 lakh and above in pre-leased Grade A commercial properties and earn an average 10% rental yield.