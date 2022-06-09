Don’t overlook the risks of fractional investing in real estate

To safeguard investors’ interest, these platforms appoint a trustee company that provides custodian, escrow and trusteeship services. “The money collected from the investors goes into an escrow account and from there it is sent to the seller of the property. At no point does the funds come to us (Strata) which ensures that we or any other platform following this structure can syphon off the investor’s money," said Shah.

