Don't own a house? Here's how you can receive up to ₹2.5 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0

For urban households looking to build, buy, or rent a home, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) offers different forms of support depending on their income.
The scheme, launched in June 2015, was originally meant to run until March 2022. However, its period was extended until 30 September 2026 to complete houses already sanctioned.
In September 2024, the government launched PMAY-U 2.0, the next phase of the urban housing mission, with a target of supporting 1 crore additional urban poor and middle-class families between 2024 and 2029, according to a PIB backgrounder released on Wednesday.
As per the release, PMAY-U 2.0 is open to families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG).
One of the key eligibility conditions is that the beneficiary family should not own a pucca house anywhere in India in the name of any family member. A beneficiary family includes a husband, wife, and unmarried sons and/or unmarried daughters.
PMAY-U 2.0 has four verticals, offering eligible beneficiaries different forms of housing support. However, a beneficiary can avail of benefits under only one of these four verticals.
EWS families can receive financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh to construct a new pucca house on their own available land. The maximum carpet area of the house is 45 sq. m.
EWS beneficiaries can receive assistance towards purchasing a pucca house constructed by public or private agencies.
These houses have a carpet area of 30–45 sq. m., with central and state assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh per unit towards the purchase price.
This component is meant for EWS and LIG households who need affordable rental accommodation or may not be in a position to buy or construct a house.
It covers groups such as migrants, homeless people, industrial workers, working women, construction workers, street vendors, and rickshaw pullers.
EWS, LIG, and MIG beneficiaries can get an interest subsidy on home loans sanctioned and disbursed on or after 1 September 2024.
The subsidy can be used for purchasing, repurchasing, or constructing a house. The maximum interest subsidy is ₹1.80 lakh for eligible loans with a tenure of more than five years.
As of 9 August 2026, 1.25 crore houses had been sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, according to the release. More than 1 crore houses had been completed and delivered to beneficiaries, according to the release.
PMAY-U 2.0 alone had sanctioned 18.38 lakh houses by the same date. Of these, 14.40 lakh were under BLC, 2.48 lakh under AHP, 1.36 lakh under ISS and 13,046 dwelling units under ARH.
PMAY-U mandates ownership or co-ownership of houses in the name of women beneficiaries.
According to the release, around 1 crore of the 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 have been allotted to women, either in the name of the female head of the household or through joint ownership.
The scheme also prioritises housing access for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.
Eligible beneficiaries can apply for housing assistance through the Unified Web Portal of PMAY-U 2.0. The portal serves as a single platform for beneficiaries, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), States and Union Territories, and other implementing agencies.
The portal allows beneficiaries to submit their applications and track their progress. It also facilitates geo-tagging of houses at different stages of construction and helps streamline fund disbursement.
The application and implementation process is monitored through digital systems, including the PMAY-U dashboard, which provides real-time updates on key performance indicators.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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