Don't own a house? Here's how you can receive up to ₹2.5 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0

For urban households looking to build, buy, or rent a home, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) offers different forms of support depending on their income.

The scheme, launched in June 2015, was originally meant to run until March 2022. However, its period was extended until 30 September 2026 to complete houses already sanctioned.

In September 2024, the government launched PMAY-U 2.0, the next phase of the urban housing mission, with a target of supporting 1 crore additional urban poor and middle-class families between 2024 and 2029, according to a PIB backgrounder released on Wednesday.

Who is eligible for PMAY-U 2.0? As per the release, PMAY-U 2.0 is open to families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG).

EWS households: Annual income up to ₹ 3 lakh.

3 lakh. LIG households: Annual income from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 6 lakh.

3 lakh to 6 lakh. MIG households: Annual income from ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 9 lakh. One of the key eligibility conditions is that the beneficiary family should not own a pucca house anywhere in India in the name of any family member. A beneficiary family includes a husband, wife, and unmarried sons and/or unmarried daughters.

How does PMAY-U 2.0 provide housing support? PMAY-U 2.0 has four verticals, offering eligible beneficiaries different forms of housing support. However, a beneficiary can avail of benefits under only one of these four verticals.

Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) EWS families can receive financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh to construct a new pucca house on their own available land. The maximum carpet area of the house is 45 sq. m.

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) EWS beneficiaries can receive assistance towards purchasing a pucca house constructed by public or private agencies.

These houses have a carpet area of 30–45 sq. m., with central and state assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh per unit towards the purchase price.

Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) This component is meant for EWS and LIG households who need affordable rental accommodation or may not be in a position to buy or construct a house.

It covers groups such as migrants, homeless people, industrial workers, working women, construction workers, street vendors, and rickshaw pullers.

Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) EWS, LIG, and MIG beneficiaries can get an interest subsidy on home loans sanctioned and disbursed on or after 1 September 2024.

The subsidy can be used for purchasing, repurchasing, or constructing a house. The maximum interest subsidy is ₹1.80 lakh for eligible loans with a tenure of more than five years.

How many houses have been sanctioned and completed? As of 9 August 2026, 1.25 crore houses had been sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, according to the release. More than 1 crore houses had been completed and delivered to beneficiaries, according to the release.

PMAY-U 2.0 alone had sanctioned 18.38 lakh houses by the same date. Of these, 14.40 lakh were under BLC, 2.48 lakh under AHP, 1.36 lakh under ISS and 13,046 dwelling units under ARH.

Does PMAY-U give preference to women? PMAY-U mandates ownership or co-ownership of houses in the name of women beneficiaries.

According to the release, around 1 crore of the 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 have been allotted to women, either in the name of the female head of the household or through joint ownership.

The scheme also prioritises housing access for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.

Also Read | Pension Sakhis: Rural families to soon get a local guide for retirement planning

How can you apply for PMAY-U 2.0? Eligible beneficiaries can apply for housing assistance through the Unified Web Portal of PMAY-U 2.0. The portal serves as a single platform for beneficiaries, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), States and Union Territories, and other implementing agencies.

The portal allows beneficiaries to submit their applications and track their progress. It also facilitates geo-tagging of houses at different stages of construction and helps streamline fund disbursement.

The application and implementation process is monitored through digital systems, including the PMAY-U dashboard, which provides real-time updates on key performance indicators.