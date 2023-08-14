Don’t redeem, take a loan against mutual funds

With LAMF, you can unleash the power of your equity mutual funds, accessing up to 50% of their value. And if you have debt mutual funds in your arsenal, you can tap into up to 80% of their value. Even if you have multiple mutual fund schemes, you can avail credit against all the schemes at the same time. You also can choose particular schemes against which you wish to avail credit. However, in case of tax saver funds (ELSS) you would not be able to avail credit till the fund units crosses the lock-in period of three years. Various fintech companies have joined forces to simplify the process, bidding farewell to unnecessary paperwork and reducing processing time. Within a few clicks, you can have the money you need in your account within hours. Talk about convenience!

