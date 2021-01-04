Don't rely entirely on Sukanya Samriddhi to save for children

The government decides the interest rate on SSA, and they can change every quarter. The minimum investment is ₹250 a financial year, and the maximum is ₹1.5 lakh. If the guardian doesn't deposit the minimum amount in a financial year, the post office will treat it as a "defaulted account". However, defaulted accounts can be revived before the completion of 15 years from the date of opening of the account by paying a minimum of ₹250 and ₹50 default for each defaulted year.