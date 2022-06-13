Don’t shuffle your portfolio amid global volatility

If you are thinking of fine tuning your portfolio as per changing market conditions, this may not be the right time to do so, till we get some clarity on way forward. Adjusting your portfolio allocation between equity and debt and gold or any other exposure may sound good. However, in that case, you are trying to call a market level. It may sound clichéd, but your portfolio allocation should be as per your investment objectives. For equity, if you are thinking of reducing the exposure due to uncertainties, it is not the right approach as this phase, like similar earlier phases, will play out. If you want to buy more equity at lower price levels, there are doubts on global growth over the medium term, and the impact on India. In debt, the better accruals will bear fruit in future. Gold is a portfolio diversifier and not a staple asset class, hence allocation to it should be limited to 10%-15% of your portfolio.

