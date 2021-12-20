1 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 12:28 PM ISTLivemint
All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliestIncome tax dept urges taxpayers to file ITR before December 31 deadline
Listen to this article
The due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) is the date by which the returns can be filed without any late fee or penalty. Amid, the difficulties faced by the taxpayers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the govt had extended the deadline for ITR till 31 December.
The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to not wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without further delay.