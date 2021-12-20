OPEN APP
The due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) is the date by which the returns can be filed without any late fee or penalty. Amid, the difficulties faced by the taxpayers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the govt had extended the deadline for ITR till 31 December. 

The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to not wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without further delay.

“Dear Taxpayers! Just a gentle reminder that the due date for filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 is 31st December 2021. Don't wait, File TODAY!" Income Tax India tweeted.

 

All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest.

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said more than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.

The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021.

"A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed upto 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Of this, ITR1 (2.12 crore), ITR2 (31.04 lakh), ITR3 (35.45 lakh), ITR4 (87.66 lakh), ITR5 (3.38 lakh), ITR6 (1.45 lakh) and ITR7 (0.25 lakh) as on December 17, 2021, it said. 

