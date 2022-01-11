Doorstep banking services: How much SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB charge

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Doorstep banking (DSB) is an initiative by the PSB Alliance to provide primary banking services at your doorstep. To make your banking services run more smoothly and securely, banks are allowing their customers, particularly senior citizens, to apply for doorstep banking services. You can avail yourself of DSB facilities for any of the 12 listed public sector banks if your account is linked with your phone number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doorstep banking (DSB) is an initiative by the PSB Alliance to provide primary banking services at your doorstep. To make your banking services run more smoothly and securely, banks are allowing their customers, particularly senior citizens, to apply for doorstep banking services. You can avail yourself of DSB facilities for any of the 12 listed public sector banks if your account is linked with your phone number.

There are 10 non-financial services a customer can avail of, including pick up of cheque, new chequebook request, delivery of account statement, pick up of form 15G or 15H. Customers can submit digital life certificates through doorstep banking. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

There are 10 non-financial services a customer can avail of, including pick up of cheque, new chequebook request, delivery of account statement, pick up of form 15G or 15H. Customers can submit digital life certificates through doorstep banking. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

State Bank of India (SBI) doorstep banking charges {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI customers can request for doorstep banking service at the Home Branch. For Non-financial transactions, SBI charges ₹60+GST each visit, whereas financial transactions cost ₹100+GST. The amount of cash withdrawal and deposit for each transaction is limited to ₹20,000 per day.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) doorstep banking charges

Senior citizens over the age of 70, as well as others who are differently-abled or infirm, will be able to use the PNB Doorstep Banking Services facility. PNB provides a doorstep banking facility to people within a 5-kilometre radius of a bank through its branches. The bank charges ₹100 non-financial + GST* and for financial transactions, it is ₹100 + GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank doorstep banking charges

According to the HDFC Bank website, the maximum cash delivery limit per withdrawal will be ₹25,000, and the minimum amount will be ₹5,000 for HDFC Bank customers. For cash pick-up and delivery, HDFC bank charges ₹200 plus taxes. It costs ₹100 + taxes per visit to pick any instrument. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}