Doorstep life certificate submission for pensioners: What you need to know

Pensioners aged 80 years or above can submit life certificates between October 1 and November 30

Many government pensioners have started submitting their annual life certificates. Those aged 80 years or above can submit it between October 1 and November 30. Until now, these pensioners had to visit the bank or post office to submit their life certificate, i.e., the Jeevan Pramaan Patra but now they can do so from home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital Life Certificate is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. The facility to submit life certificates online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A pensioner can avail of the doorstep services provided by several public sector banks and the country's postal service to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

Submission of Life Certificate through Doorstep banking facility

In order to avail of doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App.

Select Your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate.

Enter your pension account number and verify it.

You can see Doorstep services charges, click on proceed. You can avail of this service by paying just nominal fees.

After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of the agent.

The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process. Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman

Pensioners can book doorstep requests on post info mobile app or government websites. The certificate will be instantly generated with Pramaan ID sent to pensioners' mobile. The Life Certificate details will be automatically updated with the pension department.

Documents needed for the generation of the Digital Life Certificate:

1) Pension ID

2) Pension Payment order

3) Pension Disbursing department

4) Bank account details

5) Mobile Number and Email ID

6) Aadhaar Number.

It is a chargeable service and will be available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in a different bank. The service will attract a nominal fee of ₹70.

